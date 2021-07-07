Garret Graves meets with officials from Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Garret Graves, the U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 6th congressional district, hosted local officials for a discussion on regional solution for the Bayou Manchac Watershed.

Among the leaders in attendance were Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso, St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson, and several drainage representatives from East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss utilizing funding, information from constituents, and ideas from discussions to move toward quicker solutions.

In the wake of huge flooding events, notably August 2016 and May 2021, area leaders are looking a multi-parish strategy to flood protections, as opposed to investing in isolated projects.

Graves has a flood and drainage section on his website. It is available at: https://garretgraves.house.gov/flood.