23rd Judicial District Court guilty pleas for week of June 21-25, 2021

Staff Report

During the week of June 21 through June 25, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Chris LeBlanc, 10176 Golden Gate St. Convent, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Kristopher Uhrbach, 41372 N Autumn Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Pornography Involving Juveniles (2 counts) and Sexual Abuse of Animals (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sean Cheeseboro, 810 Sun Rd. Lower Peach Tree, AL., age 34, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Paul Grego Jr., 16368 Old Jefferson Hwy Prairieville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Desiree Musachia, 705 E Rome St. Gonzales, LA., age 31, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Treveon Rome, 4548 Tigerland Ave. Baton Rouge, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Keith Williams, 707 Fourth St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Dogfighting and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Quentin Gauthreaux, 132 St. John St. Napoleonville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 ½ years of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 ½ years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation and will be required to register and notify as a sex offender.

James Thomas, 117 Jerome Ct. Napoleonville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.