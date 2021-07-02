Longtime public servant Joseph Pierre passes at age 87

Staff Report

Former Ascension Parish elected official Joseph "Ulyses" Pierre Sr. passed away June 25.

He was surrounded by family and passed away peacefully, according to a family member.

Pierre served the community for 28 years as an elected member of the Police Jury (District 3) and the Ascension Parish Council. He served seven consecutive terms with two terms as the Council Vice President.

As a member of the council, he received local, state, and national accolades for his dedication to the people of the parish and the state.

Pierre was a resident of Darrow and a native of Welcome.

A celebration of life was held July 2 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. A rosary preceded the services. Arrangements were by Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Service.

He is survived by his daughter Marcia (Mark Sr.) Tureaud, son Joseph “Butch” (Clemmie) Pierre, Jr. Five grandchildren: Ynohtna Tureaud, Mark Tureaud Jr., Langley (Jordan) McClay, Joseph Pierre III, and Josh (Erin) Pierre. Two great grandchildren: Kennedy Tureaud and Kayden Tureaud and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan Gloria Pierre.

He was educated in St. James, and was a graduate of Magnolia High School and Katie’s Barber School.

In 1954, Pierrre entered the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean War before receiving an honorable discharge. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Army, he became an entrepreneur and businessman holding supervisor positions at both AVM Janitorial Services and the U.S. Public Marine Hospital.

Ynohtna Tureaud, one of his granddaughters, said he survived COVID-19 multiple times.

"He was a trail blazer and community for many years in Ascension," she said.