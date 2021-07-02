Flooding affects Prairieville, Galvez areas after heavy rains

Local meteorologists reported rainfall totalling approximately five to six inches in less than three hours late July 2.

The heavy rain totals flooded the Prairieville and Galvez areas in northeast Ascension Parish.

Parish President Clint Cointment, via a social media post, said sandbags are available at:

Prairieville Fire Station

Paula Park

Stevens Park

Butch Gore Park

Darrow Fire Station

All pumping stations are manned and being operated as needed, according to Cointment.

The New Orleans/Baton Rouge office of the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning ahead of the rain.

Local law enforcement reported flooding of some streets in the area just before 9 p.m., according to NWS.