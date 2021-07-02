FBI agent accused of sex crimes held without bail in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

An FBI agent from Prairieville has been held without bond at the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on sexual misconduct charges.

David Harris, 51, is suspected in multiple crimes involving both children and adults since at least 2016. The U.S Department of Justice and the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit has been investigating.

Warrants have been issued in Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes. He was booked in Ascension Parish on aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13.

Ascension Parish Jail records show Harris was booked June 24.