Gonzales Police searching for Walmart, Home Depot theft suspects

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are seeking information on two separate thefts from Walmart and Home Depot.

This surveillance image was released from the Home Depot incident.

The felony theft at Walmart happened June 22 around 11 p.m. when an unknown female, with assistance from an unknown male, stole $1,274.24 worth of merchandise.

The woman used a fire escape gate in the Garden Center to exit the store. The man was waiting in a flatbed truck.

The theft included two Hisense televisions, an ION Party Boom Box, and two television wall mounts.

This surveillance image was released from the Walmart incident.

The Home Depot incident occurred June 17 at around 1 p.m. when a woman loaded her shopping cart with $1,207.86 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to either incident is asked to contact Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.