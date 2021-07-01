Gonzales Police searching for Walmart, Home Depot theft suspects

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are seeking information on two separate thefts from Walmart and Home Depot.

The felony theft at Walmart happened June 22 around 11 p.m. when an unknown female, with assistance from an unknown male, stole $1,274.24 worth of merchandise.

The woman used a fire escape gate in the Garden Center to exit the store. The man was waiting in a flatbed truck.

The theft included two Hisense televisions, an ION Party Boom Box, and two television wall mounts.

The Home Depot incident occurred June 17 at around 1 p.m. when a woman loaded her shopping cart with $1,207.86 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to either incident is asked to contact Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.