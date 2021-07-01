Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Gonzales man suspected in two separate shooting incidents in June.

Johnny Vickers, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts attempted second degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, one count assault by drive-by shooting, one count aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count illegal use of weapons.

Deputies responded to a reported road rage incident on Hwy. 22 in Darrow just before 3 p.m. on June 6. According to authorities, the victim's vehicle was shot at from a rental vehicle registered in Texas.

Deputies also responded to a call of shots fired on Payton Street in Sorrento just before midnight June 23.

Upon arrival, deputies found two females unharmed in a trailer that had been struck repeatedly by gunfire.

After collecting video surveillance from a local business and footage from license plate reader cameras, investigators connected the rental vehicle to both incidents. Deputies said Vickers rented the vehicles.

A search warrant for Vickers' address was obtained. Authorities said a collection of weapons and ammunition matching those at the scene was found.

Vickers had been incarcerated in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges. He was booked in the Ascension Parish Jail June 30.

According to deputies, Vickers confessed to both incidents.

Bond has not been set.