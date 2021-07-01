Capital Area United Way, Methanex recognized by Ascension Public Schools

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander recently recognized Capital Area United Way and Methanex for their support.

Methanex sponsored a series of United We Feed food distributions for bus drivers, child nutrition, central office, and custodial staff this past spring.

Alexander honored CAUW Director of Workplace Campaigns Ashley "A.J." McDermott, CAUW President/CEO George Bell, Ascension Parish School Board Member and Methanex Director of IT Troy Gautreaux Sr., and Methanex Manager of Stakeholder Relations Meg Mahoney.