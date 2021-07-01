BASF awards $32,000 in scholarships to local high school students

Staff Report

BASF in Geismar awarded scholarships to 11 high school seniors in Louisiana, totaling $32,000, through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.

Eight scholarship recipients from high schools in Ascension Parish plan to pursue STEM-related degrees. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition.

“These scholarships are part of BASF’s continued commitment to supporting a future of strong, diverse local talent by fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and related careers,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “Each of these students has demonstrated exceptional academic performance to successfully pursue a university degree in a STEM field.”

The scholarship winners include:

-- Rishabh Malani – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

-- Carli Sheets – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (physics)

--Jacob Michelli – East Ascension High School; Louisiana Tech University (chemical engineering)

-- Skye Taylor – East Ascension High School, Southern University (mechanical engineering)

-- Joel Walker, Jr. – Donaldsonville High School; Morehouse College (biology/pre-med)

-- Shalin Bell – Donaldsonville High School; Dillard University (biology/pre-med)

-- William Mancuso – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

-- Farrah Dudley – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (civil engineering)

“Ascension Public Schools is blessed to have outstanding community partners like BASF that provide opportunities for our students through scholarships, internships and continuing education,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “Congratulations to these eight young men and women who are furthering their education in high-need STEM fields. We look forward to the contributions they will provide in their future endeavors."

In addition to the local program, a corporate scholarship program recognizes academically talented children of BASF employees in the U.S. The program is administered through Scholarship America and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Three of the 20 national scholarships worth up to $8,000 were awarded to local students:

-- Riley Jenkins – Baton Rouge High School; Louisiana State University (environmental science), daughter of BASF Employee Jeremy Jenkins

-- Caroline Badeaux – St. Joseph’s Academy; Louisiana State University (biological engineering), daughter of BASF Employee Timothy Badeaux

-- Caleb Woods – Catholic High School; Xavier University (chemistry/pre-med), son of BASF Employee Jarrad Woods