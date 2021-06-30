Ascension Parish Schools present donations to Volunteer Ascension

Staff Report

Non-profit organization Volunteer Ascension was recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where Superintendent David Alexander presented them with a ceremonial check in the amount of $9,112.17.

The money was raised for the organization from dress-down fundraisers held at several schools this past year.

"For almost 25 years, Volunteer Ascension has served the direct needs of Ascension Parish in a variety of ways," Alexander said.

Three of its annual programs directly benefit Ascension Public Schools: a school supplies drive, a school uniform program, and the ConnecTeens volunteer program."

Combined, these programs have collected over $1 million, assisted over 100,000 children, and engaged over 8,000 community volunteers including more than 400 teens.

In addition to its programs that benefit local students, Volunteer Ascension provides services for disabled adults, connects residents in need to essential support programs, and provides volunteers for parish-wide events.

One of the most critical needs it fills is coordinating volunteers for emergency response such as shelters (for people and animals) and organizes relief collections.