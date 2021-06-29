Gator Fireworks sets food drive for Cara’s House

Staff Report

Celebrate July 4th and help Cara’s House, the Ascension Parish Animal Shelter, this week.

Gator Fireworks is collecting dog and cat food for Cara’s House. Bring a can of dog or cat food to Gator Fireworks, 44047 Hwy. 431, and receive a free package of fireworks.

Gator Fireworks will collect donations Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Monday from noon to 10 p.m.

The donations will be given to Cara’s House to support its mission of animal adoption. For more information, call Cara’s House at (225) 675-0400.