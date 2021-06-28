EFCU Financial announces minimum wage increase to $17 an hour

Staff Report

EFCU Financial announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $2 an hour increase in the minimum pay for the credit union’s employees. This brings the minimum pay at the credit union up from $15 an hour to $17 an hour.

EFCU Financial is the first credit union in the Greater Baton Rouge Area to make this large of a sweeping change in support of financial wellness for its workforce.

“We are very pleased to be able to increase our minimum salary across the board for all positions previously paying less than $17 an hour,” said Chief Executive Officer Tyler Grodi. “It is our goal to provide a more livable wage for our staff, and to also invest in the future of our credit union with team members that feel valued and wish to grow along with us.”

Grodi added that any staff member currently making less than $17 an hour will be increased to the new wage retro-effective on June 21. EFCU Financial has eight branch locations, including two in Ascension Parish, and an operations center located in the Greater Baton Rouge Area and currently employs 108 staff members.

For more information about EFCU Financial, visit efcuFINANCIAL.org.