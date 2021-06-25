Gonzales Police arrest six in May shooting incident

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Gonzales Police Department reported the arrest of six suspects stemming from a shooting incident May 6 at the Magnolia Crossing Apartments.

The six subjects were identified as being involved in a "gun fight," police said in a news release.

Two vehicles, each occupied by three individuals, followed one another into the residential area at 2824 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales.

Police said a verbal confrontation ensued, and all six suspects shot at each other. A total of 31 rounds were fired, according to the release.

One suspect was identified as Kedrick Bassett, who was shot twice during the incident. None of the wounds were life threatening, but did require hospitalization. Multiple vehicles and buildings were damaged.

The following individuals were arrested in connection with the altercation and were booked at the Ascension Parish Jail:

-- Jaiylan Alexander, 21,1024 N. Anita Ave., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, and one count of aggravated damage to property.

-- Kedrick Basset, 21, 1227 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, and one count of aggravated damage to property.

-- Joseph Munson, 20, 39350 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, one count of aggravated damage to property, and one count of obstruction of justice.

-- Deadraine Carmouche, 23, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, and one count of aggravated damage to property.

-- Richard Grady, 31, 835 W. Toby St., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, and one count of aggravated damage to property.

-- Orlando Alexander, 28, 2211 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree homicide, and one count of aggravated damage to property.