Ascension Parish man sentenced for drug trafficking offenses

Staff Report

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Percel Gomez, 39, of Ascension Parish, was sentenced June 15 to time served by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry for drug trafficking offenses.

Gomez was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment fee.

According to court documents, Gomez conspired to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin between August 25, 2017 and January 25, 2018 in the Eastern District of Louisiana and elsewhere.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan L. Shih and Nicholas D. Moses were in charge of the prosecution.