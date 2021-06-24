Geismar woman, 20, reported missing

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of 20-year-old Keona Henderson (also known as Keona Darville), of Geismar, who was reported missing by her family.

She was last seen on May 5 at her residence in Geismar. She is about 5 foot 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Keona's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.