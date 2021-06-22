BASF employees raise record $60,000 for American Heart Association

Staff Report

BASF recently hosted its 20th annual employee-sponsored golf tournament, raising $60,000 for the American Heart Association. This is the largest donation in the event’s history. BASF and employees have donated a total of $480,000 to the AHA since 2000.

Area businesses and BASF employees formed a total of 38 teams in this year’s tournament, hosted at Pelican Point Golf Course in Geismar.

“The BASF employee-sponsored American Heart Association Golf Tournament is focused on bringing people together to get hearts pumping, honor survivors, raise life-saving funds and have fun along the way,” said Paulette Rosamond, BASF Employee and Tournament Chair. “Most of us on the BASF team have personal connections to the AHA. We participate in this event year-after-year because it is important to recognize the threat of heart disease and to raise money for continued research and education.”

The tournament’s 20th year was celebrated a year late in 2021 because of COVID-19. Still, employers, players and vendors kept safety at the forefront for the event by participating in temperature screenings, wearing masks and staying socially distanced.

“BASF is helping the AHA promote life-saving information through this annual tournament,” said AHA Heart Walk Director Rebecca Fontenot. “The funds raised at this tournament provide vital education, health care and research for the local community.”

According to the AHA, heart disease is the number one cause of death in Louisiana. Stroke is the number four cause of death and is also responsible for being the most debilitating condition across the state.

“At BASF, our community’s health and safety is a core value,” said Jerry Lebold, Sr. VP and General Manager for the BASF site in Geismar. “We look forward to continuing our work with the AHA for many years to come as we support the critical services that they provide to our communities that help us all live longer, healthier lives.”