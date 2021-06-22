American Cancer Society's Relay for Life set for Saturday

Staff Report

Join the fight against cancer and the movement to create a world with more birthdays by participating in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cabelas in Gonzales.

This event unites the community in celebrating those who have had cancer, remembering loved ones lost and providing an opportunity to fight back against the disease. Relay For Life supports the Society’s mission to save lives by helping people stay well, by helping people get well, by finding cures and by fighting back.

To register, or for more information, visit RelayForLife.org/ascension, call 1-800-227-2345.