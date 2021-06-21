Motorcyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash with injury on Hwy. 42 east of Hwy. 73 in Ascension Parish just before 10:30 p.m. June 14. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Jacob Henry of Prairieville.

The initial investigation revealed that Henry was traveling westbound on Hwy. 42 on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate a right turn and struck a raised concrete curb. After striking the concrete curb, Henry was ejected from the motorcycle.

Henry was taken to a hospital due to serious injuries sustained in the crash. Henry ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Henry was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.