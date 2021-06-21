Gonzales man killed in fatal Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 621 west of Hwy. 44 just before 10:30 p.m. June 19 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Caleb Mullins of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Mullins was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 621 in a 2014 Toyota Camry. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Hwy. 621. For reasons still under investigation, Mullins crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the 2014 car striking the 2016 vehicle head-on.

Mullins was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the 2016 Toyota was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The rear seat passenger of the 2016 Toyota, a 9-month-old infant, was properly restrained in a rear facing car seat and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.