Soul Food Festival set in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

The fourth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is June 26 and 27 at River Front Plaza, 300 River Road South in Baton Rouge.

The free, family-friendly event will feature soul food vendors, a judged soul food cooking contest and the Pioneer Award for contributions to the soul food industry.

Activities also will include a vendors village with arts and crafts and clothing and a variety of soul, blues, jazz, gospel and Christian music.

Saturday Highlights:

Soul Food Contest Winners Awards – Entrees and Sides at 2:30 p.m.

Soul Food Pioneer Award Presentation to Lizzie’s Restaurant Saturday at 4 p.m.

Sunday Highlights:

Soul Food Contest Winners Awards – Appetizers/Desserts/Drinks at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Special Guests: The Kings and Queens of Mr. Black Louisiana and Miss Black Empowerment

Sunday Special Guest: Christian radio host Kerwin Fealing of WTQT, 106.1.

SOUL FOOD TALENT STAGE TIMES

SATURDAY

11 a.m.: DJ – Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson and co-host Whitney Vann

11:30 a.m.: Jonathan Foster (Blues/Folk)

12:10 p.m.: Jillian Guinta (Dance)

12:30 p.m.: Pastor Leon Hitchens (Gospel/R&B)

1 p.m.: Konai Adelphe (R&B/Gospel)

1:45 p.m.: Belwin (Christian)

2:10 p.m.: Nspire and the Inspiration Band

2:35 p.m.: Soul Food Winners

3 p.m.: Anthony J. Veal & the PEW (Gospel)

3:45 p.m.: Lady Bain (Soul/R&B)

4:10 p.m.: Pioneer Award-Lizzie’s Soul Food Restaurant

4:30 p.m.: Larry LZ Dillon (Blues/Jazz)

5:05 p.m.: Eddie “Cool” Deemer (Comedy)

5:15 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (Blues/Soul/Funk/Reggae)

6 p.m.: Real Southern Grace Band (Christian Rock)

6:45 p.m.: Xavie Shorts (R&B)

7:10 p.m.: Joe Monk Jam

SUNDAY

11 a.m.: DJ – Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson, co-host Whitney Vann and Special Guest Kerwin Fealing

11:45 p.m.: Greg Robinson, Jr. (Blues/Folk)

12:15 p.m.: Melerbee (R&B)

1 p.m.: Owen Scott (Blues)

1:30 p.m.: Donna Renea (Southern Soul Blues) (Mobile, Ala)

2 p.m.: James Jr. (Soul/R&B)

2:30 p.m.: House of God Ministries Gospel Singers (Gospel)

3 p.m.: Nspire and the Inspiration Band (Motivational)

3:35 p.m.: Eddie “Cool” Deemer (Comedy)

4 p.m.: Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor (Blues/Soul/Funk Reggae)

4:40 p.m.: Soul Food Winners (Appetizers/Desserts/Drinks)

5:10 p.m.: SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie (Blues)

5:50 p.m.: Infiniti (Smooth Jazz)

6:30 p.m. Eric G Soul Spectrum Band (Soul)

All times approximate. Lineup subject to change.

VIP tickets are available on the website, www.brsoulfoodfest.com. VIP access includes covered seating, food and drinks, photo ops and more.

A festival pre-party will be at 8 p.m. Thursday at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2773 North St. Admission is $25.