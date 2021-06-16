Gonzales man killed in Ascension Parish crash involving dirt bike

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A Troopers reported a fatal crash on Hwy. 22 west of Hwy. 44 just before 9 p.m. June 9.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Everett Scott of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed that Scott was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 22 on a Honda CFR 250 dirt bike with no headlights. At the same time, a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hwy. 22. The driver of the Honda Accord began to make a left turn onto Hemingway Drive. Scott’s dirt bike then impacted the Honda Accord before traveling off of the roadway and coming to final rest.

Scott was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries that he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.