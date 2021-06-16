Gonzales Council continues to keep PACE with Center’s development

Sonya T. Gordon

Once again, the Gonzales City Council continued the momentum it has established in moving forward with the Performing Arts, Conference and Events (PACE) Center project. At its June 14 meeting, Council members moved to award the project’s contractor bid to Stuart & Co. General Contractors.

With funding included in the city’s 2021-2022 budget as part of the Capital Outlay funds, which overall totals about $17.5 million. Plans are for $8.6 million to be used for the center, which should begin construction in mid 2022. Contributions to the project development will be used as well, including $1.5 million by the LeBlanc family and $1.5 million by Tanger Mall Economic Development fund. A loan and about $1 million in sales tax collections received to date should cover the rest.

In addition, City Council amended the budget by more than $500,000 in regards to water, sewer, roads and building services the city provides to residents.

Other business included giving authorization to advertise for bids for the Semper Fi Roadway plans. It’s being built as a connector road between Veteran’s and Commerce roads due to increased traffic at Veteran’s Avenue and Highway 30. The city has entered into an agreement with Ascension Parish to co-fund a portion of the project – each has committed to about $1.75 million with the rest covered by the Transportation Improvement Program grant.

Final Council agenda items involved the emergency removal, disposal, monitoring and management of disaster-related debris. The Selection Committee made contractor recommendations.