Fourteen engineering students kick off summer internship at BASF

Staff Report

Fourteen engineering students from across the state recently began summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar.

Throughout the summer, the interns will participate in experiential learning opportunities that allow them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations as they are guided by on-site mentors. Beyond working on a range of engineering projects, interns also focus on improving soft skills, including communication, leadership, teamwork, networking and interview skills.

Additionally, interns will participate in several community projects, including volunteering at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and BASF’s Kids Day event. These opportunities allow them to learn more about BASF’s focus on giving back to the community.

“It is truly an honor to host such bright, promising talent here at our site in Geismar each summer,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “We are committed to building the future pipeline of talent in our community. These engineering internships allow us an opportunity to both interact with the future workforce and provide them with the necessary on-the-job training. This opportunity gives them an advantage in pursuing their future careers in the coming years.”

BASF hosts interns who are enrolled in mechanical, environmental and chemical engineering courses through their college or university, and each intern is assigned responsibilities related to their chosen discipline. Mentors guide students through their projects and provide them with counsel about career opportunities and pathways. Interns also meet with site leadership who share their career experiences in engineering and manufacturing. Site leaders also discuss the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity with the interns.

Summer interns working at BASF in Geismar include:

Louisiana State University

Anna Katherine Parker, environmental engineering, Baton Rouge

Brandon Bull, electrical engineering, Denham Springs

Clay Knight, electrical engineering, Lockport

Emily Martin, chemical engineering, Baton Rouge

Justin Nijoka, chemical engineering, Central

Kathryn Dunphy, chemical engineering, Baton Rouge

Leah Potylchansky, chemical engineering, Houston, TX

Marginy Broussard, chemical engineering, St. Amant

Medeline Lemoine, mechanical engineering, Baton Rouge

Nathan Gaspard, mechanical engineering, Slidell

Seth Talbot, chemical engineering, Denham Springs

Zachary Delcambre, mechanical engineering, Lafayette

Louisiana Tech University

Cle Sanchez, mechanical engineering, Gonzales

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Cordell Portwood, mechanical engineering, Baton Rouge

The summer internship program is part of BASF’s local workforce development efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent. Summer 2021 interns will work with BASF through early August.

BASF continues to take steps to ensure the safety of interns as they participate in on-site activities. Efforts adhering to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding COVID-19 include mask wearing, social distancing, sanitization, encouragement to consider vaccination and more.

Internships for engineering students typically take place in the summer, and the application period runs through the fall and early spring. Engineering students from any four-year university can apply.

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.