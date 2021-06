Staff Report

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies began an investigation after a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Post Office Road in Prairieville.

Parish workers found the body and called 9-1-1.

The body has not been identified yet; however foul play is not suspected.

This investigation is still on-going, and more details will be available later pending an autopsy.