Knights of Columbus to host jambalaya fundraiser

Staff Report

The St. John The Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council 8342 is hosting a jambalaya fundraiser and blood drive Saturday.

The jambalaya is being cooked by Byron Gautreau, four-time jambalaya champion. Six hundred plates will be available. Plates are $6 each and can be picked up beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist.

A blood drive also will take place. And the Ladies Altar Society will have a sweets sale at the event.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help the council meet needs in the community.