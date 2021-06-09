Town of Sorrento holds ribbon-cutting for new park

Staff Report

Sorrento Mayor Mike Lambert was joined by several dignitaries to celebrate a ribbon-cutting event for the new community park.

The mayor was surrounded by former mayor Brenda Melancon, Council member Wanda Bourgeois, former Council member and Recreation Committee member Robert Debate, Town Clerk and Recreation Committee member Paige Robert, Assistant Town Clerk and Recreation Committee member Kay Prado, Recreation Committee member Anne Miller, Council member Duane Humphrey, Council member Chad Domingue, and Council member Darnell Gilbert.

Also pictured are Major Fortenberry of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jarret Bauer of All South Consulting Engineers, Justin Cornes of Industrial Enterprises, and Sorrento volunteer firefighters Donald Kelly and Shane Wellman.