Knights of Columbus deliver supplies to veterans

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Two members of the St. John The Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council 8342, Delphin Russelburg and Merle Russelburg, collected and delivered over 48 pounds of Community Coffee plus creamer, sugar and three throw blankets to the Reserve SE Veterans Home Activity Director, Soyna Hebert, for Memorial Day.

The coffee was greatly appreciated and apparently the creamer and sugar are 'like gold' to the Vets.

The donations were collected from Gonzales merchants Wal-Mart, Picou Builders Supply, Smith Chiropractic, O'Reilly's Auto Parts and Ralph's Grocery; Galvez merchants Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and Mobil Air; and Prairieville merchant Quality Concrete. We thanks our local merchants for their support of our veterans.