Gonzales man charged after high-speed pursuit in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a 20-year-old Gonzales man on felony charges arising from a traffic stop late May 29 near Belle Rose.

Deputies booked Darian Latroy Williams Jr. of 38268 Michael Drive.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a southbound vehicle near Plattenville commit a traffic violation and attempted a traffic stop of that vehicle, according to a news release. The suspect vehicle pulled over and as the deputy exited his vehicle to address the violator, the suspect vehicle fled southbound on Hwy. 1.

The patrol deputy pursued the suspect vehicle at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A second patrol unit engaged in the pursuit. As a result, the two patrol units were able to create a box situation thus forcing an end to the pursuit.

Williams was arrested and booked into the parish detention center on charges of: aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, improper passing, and resisting an officer.

He posted bond, which was set at $30,000.