Ascension Parish included in Biden’s disaster declaration

Staff Report

Ascension Parish is among several area parishes included in President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration, which resulted from the May 17 flash flooding event. This means residents whose homes or businesses flooded are now eligible for FEMA assistance.

“I want to thank everyone who assisted us in getting this declaration, including Congressman Garret Graves and Gov. John Bel Edwards,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. “I am encouraging all of our residents who suffered during this flood to apply for FEMA assistance, which they deserve.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in Ascension Parish can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800- 621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

FEMA assistance may include funds for temporary housing, a temporary housing unit when you are not able to use rental assistance due to a lack of available housing, funds to repair or replace owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, and funds for other uninsured or under-insured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, or for moving and storage, among others.

Additionally, Ascension residents only are asked to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 if they flooded. This is for reporting purposes only; Ascension cannot aid in applying for federal assistance.