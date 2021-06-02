Gonzales veterans parking photo goes viral over Memorial Day weekend

Michael Tortorich

Just before the Memorial Day weekend, Doug Gore shared a photo of a parking area reserved for veterans at a Gonzales store.

The display at the Lowe’s home improvement store includes a flag and a memorial, along with signs welcoming veterans to park near it.

His post caught on like wildfire, as it was widely shared on Facebook.

When reached, Gore graciously shared the photo for publication, and some of his thoughts on the display.

“It’s heartwarming to see a big company take a small step to show they care about those who lost their lives to give us the freedoms we take advantage of today,” he said.

Gore added that he thought it was nice to see a large corporation like Lowe’s showing support for veterans.

“I am a veteran. I support God, country, and family. I just wish others would do the same,” he said.