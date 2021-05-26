Gonzales man found dead in flooded car

Staff Report

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Blaine Thompson of Gonzales was pronounced dead on the scene after East Baton Rouge Parish authorities found his vehicle in a flooded area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Maritime Response Team and uniform deputies, along with other area first responders, conducted water rescues of residents from flooded areas after severe weather moved through May 17.

“Our deputies, along with MRT and air support have spent the day assisting stranded residents and motorists,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “First responders have checked and cleared submerged vehicles to ensure they are unoccupied.”

While clearing vehicles May 18, EBRSO deputies discovered Thompson in a stranded vehicle on Bluebonnet Drive under the Interstate 10 overpass.