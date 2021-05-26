Gonzales man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

Staff Report

Jeremy Slocum, 43, of Gonzales died May 18 in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 190 east of Hwy. 975 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver was traveling westbound on Hwy 190 in a 2001 Dodge Durango. For reasons under investigation, the Dodge exited the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment. The Dodge then struck three trees before catching on fire.

Due to the severity of the crash, the driver sustained fatal injuries. Seatbelt usage is unknown. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

Troopers remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.