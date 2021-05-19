Gonzales Police office Terry Taylor receives life-saving commendation

Staff Report

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson presented GPD Officer Terry Taylor with a life-saving commendation during the May 10 Gonzales City Council meeting.

The award was given due to Taylor’s lifesaving actions on Sept. 9, 2019.

The chief said Taylor demonstrated exceptional performance in an effort to rescue or save human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.

Taylor had been serving as a member of Squad Two, Criminal Patrol Division of the department.