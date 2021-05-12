Gonzales mayor, city council honor East Ascension senior
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council recognized East Ascension High School senior Lauren Bennet for her academic accomplishments.
Bennett will graduate with a 4.6 grade point average. She has received $1.9 million in scholarship offers from 49 universities. She plans to attend Xavier University in the fall to study biology.
The council also approved a 300-unit multi-family development for Heritage Crossing. Council members also adopted a corrected resolution to levy millage on property to reflect the correct tax rates.
The city council also approved special event permits:
- The Flag Football Association Super Bowl from noon to 11 p.m. May 15 at Carver Park.
- A 1.9-mile Special Olympics Torch Run through Gonzales at 10 a.m. May 19.
- A worship service from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Jambalaya Park Amphitheater.
Council members also introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 22 of the Code of Ordinanceand add Appendix B-PUD, to add a procedure to consider Planned Unit Developments with the city limits.
A resolution to authorize the mayor to sign a purchase agreement to buy the American Legion property was tabled until a legal title search is completed.