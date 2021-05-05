Volunteer Ascension receives ALICE grant from Capital Area United Way

Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension has been awarded $10,000 in grant funding by Capital Area United Way (CAUW). The funding is to be used to assist the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population, and households that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We are very excited about being awarded this grant,” said Sherry Denig, Executive Director of Volunteer Ascension. “With this funding, we will be able to help local families take a much-needed step forward.”

Volunteer Ascension will use this grant to assist individuals/families with securing safe, affordable housing, adequate food, reliable transportation and reliable technology. This is in line with the mission of the nonprofit, which is to recruit and train volunteers to provide a network of assistance to the less fortunate throughout the Ascension Parish community. The organization offers assistance to children, the elderly, those with disabilities and those within the community who find themselves in a time of need.

“We are thrilled to support Volunteer Ascension in their efforts to support directly the ALICE population and their individual household needs,” said Edy Addison, Director of Community Impact and Initiatives at CAUW. “Because of the challenges caused by the pandemic, we will continue to work with Volunteer Ascension to determine where additional challenges may be addressed to improve lives for the ALICE population.”

If you are in need of assistance or would like to learn more about Volunteer Ascension, visit volunteerascension.org.