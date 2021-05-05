CF Industries signs with thyssenkrupp for green ammonia project

Staff Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced that it has signed an engineering and procurement contract with thyssenkrupp for the Company’s green ammonia project at its Donaldsonville complex.

The agreement will supply a 20-megawatt alkaline water electrolysis plant to produce green hydrogen at the Donaldsonville manufacturing complex, according to a company news release.

Construction and installation, which will be managed by CF Industries, is expected to begin in the second half of 2021 and to finish in 2023, with the cost of the initial project fitting within the company’s annual capital expenditure budget.

CF Industries will integrate the carbon-free hydrogen generated by the electrolysis plant into existing ammonia synthesis loops to enable the production of 20,000 tons per year of green ammonia.

When complete in 2023, the Donaldsonville green ammonia project will be the largest of its kind in North America.

“Today we launch a new era for CF Industries as we sign a definitive agreement to develop the first commercial-scale green ammonia project in North America,” Tony Will, president and chief executive officer of CF Industries Holdings said. “This project highlights the competitive advantage our world class ammonia production network offers to industries sourcing carbon-free energy and reinforces our commitment to make significant progress in reducing our carbon footprint by 2030.”

As countries around the world work to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, hydrogen has emerged as a leading source of clean energy. Industry experts project hydrogen will meet approximately 20 percent of the world’s energy needs by 2050, up from less than 1 percent today. Ammonia is a critical enabler for the storage and transport of hydrogen and can also be a clean fuel in its own right.

CF Industries, the world’s largest producer of ammonia, is pursuing initiatives to support this clean energy future. These include the production of green ammonia – ammonia produced using hydrogen from carbon-free sources – and blue ammonia – ammonia produced with carbon dioxide removed through carbon capture and sequestration and other certified carbon abatement projects.

“We are pleased to partner with thyssenkrupp on our first green ammonia project at our Donaldsonville facility,” said Ashraf Malik, senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “Their established and reliable technology complements our commitment to the clean energy economy. By integrating the water electrolysis plant into existing ammonia production at Donaldsonville, we will build on our ammonia manufacturing expertise and identify efficiencies that will allow us to scale production in the future.”

