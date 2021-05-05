Vehicle crashes into Chef KD building

Staff Report

A car crashed into the Chef KD building at Hwy. 74 and Babin Road about 1:45 a.m. May 2, according to local authorities.

Chef KD’s Louisiana Legends is a well-known catering company owned by Chef Kevin Diez.

The Geismar Fire Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene.

Firefighters reported finding the vehicle had crashed into the building, and both passengers were out of the car prior to their arrival. According to GFD, no major injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied.