Pfizer vaccine to be available at Lamar-Dixon

Staff Report

Beginning Monday, Ascension Parish will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The free vaccinations will be offered during a six-week timeline, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5.

Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. “Walk ins” are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form, then choose Lamar Dixon as your site.

These vaccines are available thanks to an extra allocation to the capitol region from the federal government. The program is being administered by the Louisiana Department of Health, and logistics are coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard and Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The vaccines will be administered by Prime Occupational Medicine.

Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call 225-450-1425 for an appointment.

Vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely Bring Louisiana Back, and Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with our partners LDH and FEMA, to help do so.

For more information, please visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/