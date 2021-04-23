Fundraiser to benefit Dreams Come True

Staff Report

Fred’s on the River is hosting a party Sunday to raise money for Dreams Come True.

The event will include a crawfish eating contest at 2:30 p.m. Competitors will face off in pairs to see who can eat 20 crawfish faster. Winners move on in single elimination. In the final round, the last two contestants must eat 30 crawfish and be the first to ring the bell to be declared the winner. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a trophy.

Signup for the contest begins at noon Sunday.

The event also will feature live music from Na Na Sha beginning at noon. Jambalaya, boiled crawfish and cracklins will be available for sale.

All proceeds will benefit Dreams Come True.