Chicken Salad Chick Gonzales among new Ascension Parish businesses

Staff Report

New Ascension Parish businesses celebrated ribbon-cutting ceremonies with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce over recent days.

Notably, Chicken Salad Chick Gonzales opened its doors at 503 W. Hwy. 30, Suite A, Gonzales, in the new Heritage Crossing development.

Heritage Crossing, at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales, is a mixed-use development “designed to support a high-end, complete lifestyle experience unavailable anywhere else in the parish,” as stated on its website.

As the name implies, Chicken Salad Chick specializes in chicken salad, a Southern favorite. The business also offers a variety of soups, sides, and desserts.

Giveaways to mark the grand opening included free chicken salad for one year for one lucky winner.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13 for the Lawn Doctor.

The business specializes in lawn aeration, fertilization, weed control, trees and shrubs, and fire ants.

Additionally, The Great River Road Museum, adjacent to Houmas House, announced the opening of Dixie Cafe on April 17.

Lunch will be served at the cafe daily. Also offered will be a buffet and an a la carte menu.

On April 8, the chamber celebrated the opening of Solemates Boutique at 2100 Tanger Blvd., Suite 153, Gonzales.