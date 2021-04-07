VFW Post 3696 celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony in Gonzales

Staff Report

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 30 at the new VFW Post 3696 Hall.

Located at 42430 Church Point Road in Gonzales, a large crowd attended the grand-opening event.

Also of note, the Veterans Charity Golf Scramble, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will be April 19 at Pelican Point Golf Club.

Prizes will be given for longest drive, longest putt, golf pong and a $10,000 hole-in-one contest.

Registration can be done at Golf4Veterans.com.