Dorsey, Johnson take new roles at River Parishes Community College

Staff Report

River Parishes Community College announced the appointment of Natasha Johnson to the new role of Director of Admissions, Orientation, and Advising, and Aarika Dorsey as the Director of Human Resources.

Johnson is a native of Livingston Parish. She is a wife, mother, and employee for more than four years at RPCC. She began her career in higher education at Southeastern as an orientation leader in 2000.

After completing her degree program, Johnson was hired as a full-time recruiter at the university, then promoted to admissions counselor before joining RPCC as the enrollment management coordinator.

During her time at RPCC, she has served as interim CSAO, interim Reserve campus director, and has worked to improve and establish many processes to ensure smooth transitions and correspondence between students and the college.

Dorsey brings 20 years of human resources experience to RPCC, which includes expertise in civil service administration and experience working with the state Department of Education.

She attended LSU and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and went on to receive a master’s in business administration from the University of New Orleans.