Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission honors outgoing leader

The City of Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission paid tribute to outgoing chairman Frank Cagnolatti for his 12 years of leadership at its meeting Monday night.

“It’s a sad day for us,” vice-chair John Lanoux said. “I’ve never met a guy who knew as much as he did, about a lot of things. It was a great honor.”

Cagnolatti said he is proud of what he and the commission have accomplished in his tenure.

“I’m leaving it in good hands,” he said. “I have all the feelings in the world this will continue to be a good commission.”

As the commission bid farewell to Cagnolatti, it welcomed Ralph Rebowe as its newest member. The outgoing chair offered his words of encouragement to Rebowe.

“Congratulations, Ralph,” Cagnolatti said. “I know you are going to fit in good.”

The commission also appointed Scott Hughes to replace Cagnolatti as chairman.

In other business, the commission approved an amendment to the city ordinance that governs how the commission votes. The amended ordinance requires at least three votes in agreement on any issue before the commission, as long as a quorum is present.