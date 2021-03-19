Jambalaya Festival planned for late August in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Jambalaya Festival Association has announced plans to hold this year’s Jambalaya Festival in late August.

Organizers decided to move the Gonzales festival from its usual Memorial Day weekend slate to Aug. 27 through Aug. 29, according to their website and social media updates.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival crew plans to return to the area along Irma Boulevard around Gonzales City Hall.

The festival, which promotes Gonzales and the traditions of the area, dates back to 1968 when Steve Juneau lobbied then-Gov. John McKeithen to hail the city as the Jambalaya Capital of the World.

The festival traditionally includes the competitive cooking contest, pageant, 5K race, live music, and car show. The JFA also has held annual Christmas parades in Gonzales.

The organization takes great pride in giving back to the community, often providing jambalaya to charitable causes each year. Profits made from the annual festival go toward numerous organizations around Ascension Parish and the state.

For more information, see the festival’s website at: www.jambalayafestival.net.