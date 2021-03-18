Doctors join Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE – Longtime Gonzales area physicians David and Gertrude Gboloo have joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.

The two will see patients at two locations in the area offering patient services related to disease prevention and screenings, diagnosis and treatment of many types of illness, injury care, counseling, and complete coordination of patient care.

Natives of Ghana, the Gboloos have been living and practicing medicine in Gonzales for more than 15 years.

David earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School in Accra, Ghana. He completed internships in internal medicine and obstetrics and gynecology from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. After moving to the United States, he completed a residency in internal medicine at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital in New York. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Louisiana State Medical Society. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys table tennis, lawn tennis, and Scrabble.

Gertrude completed her medical training at the University of Ghana Medical School in Accra, Ghana, and her residency in family medicine through Louisiana State University Health Shreveport in Alexandria. In addition, she holds a Master of Public Administration from Southern University in Baton Rouge. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Louisiana State Medical Society.

The providers are seeing patients at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Philippe at 524 S. Philippe Ave. in Gonzales and at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Gramercy, 800 N. Airline Ave. in Gramercy. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 765-5500 or schedule online at doctors.ololrmc.com.