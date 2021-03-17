Donaldsonville wastewater facility receives positive audit

Michael Tortorich

David Curtis of Curtis Environmental provided results from the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention audit to the Donaldsonville City Council last week.

The March 9 meeting marked the return to in-person gatherings following a stint of virtual meetings due to the pandemic.

Curtis said the city’s wastewater facility is much improved.

“It’s the best I’ve seen it since I’ve been working with the city,” Curtis said.

The audit broke down the system into seven parts.

“I would encourage all of you to ride out there to see how good it looks,” Curtis told council members.

He added that everything in the audit was found to be within permit limits.

In other matters:

-- Deputies are citing and impounding off-road vehicles, such as three-wheelers and four-wheelers, traveling illegally on roadways, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office report during the meeting.

Officials have said the issue has been ongoing, and it has ramped up as the weather has been nicer heading into spring.

-- The City of Donaldsonville will host a mass vaccination event March 20. Appointments were made March 13 at City Hall.

Those eligible for the appointments are anyone aged 55 and over, and those 18 and over who meet certain health requirements.

The vaccination event is set to be held at the Lemann Center at 1100 Clay St. in Donaldsonville. It will be from 2 to 7 p.m.

-- The city, parish, and state agencies partnered with Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville for a March 16 vaccination event. The second dose is set for April 13.

According to Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, vaccinations were provided through a coordinated effort by parish government, the parish Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the City of Donaldsonville, Prevost Memorial Hospital, Louisiana Department of Health (which provided the vaccine), and Louisiana National Guard (which administered the vaccine). Traffic control was handled by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.