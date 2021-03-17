Cara’s House animal shelter closed for renovations

Staff Report

Cara’s House, Ascension Parish’s animal shelter, announced the shelter will be closed for all services through March 21.

The staff plans to reopen after renovations March 22 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Anyone missing an animal can contact the shelter through its Facebook page or call 225-675-0400.

Cara’s House is the open intake shelter for the parish, and is a 501c3 non-profit. Formerly known as Companion Animal Rescue of Ascension, it was established in 2015 to address the needs of animals in the parish.

For more information or to learn about adoptions, see carashouse.com.

In another Cara’s House matter:

-- The shelter will host a spring picture event March 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at LDEC behind barn 2.