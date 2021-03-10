Volunteer firefighters test hydrants throughout area

Staff Report

St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer firefighters worked more than 14 hours over the weekend testing fire hydrants.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said 20 volunteers tested hydrants in the Darrow area, including within Pelican Point, Pelican Crossing, River Ridge, and Ascension Trace.

“I could not be prouder of the dedication of these volunteers,” the chief stated.

In other fire news last week, the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, along with assistance from the Gonzales Fire Department, responded to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported light smoke coming from the eves of the house and fire in the ceiling. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire before the departments arrived.

No injuries were associated with the incident.