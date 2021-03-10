Gonzales City Council tables plat for planned subdivision
On a night when the Gonzales City Council approved a proclamation declaring March as Flood Awareness Month, public concerns over drainage issues prompted the council to table approval of a proposed new subdivision.
Councilman Tyler Turner made a motion to table approval of a preliminary plat and drainage impact study of the proposed development of 10.3 acres into 28 lots on Orice Roth Road adjacent to Gonzales Middle School. Tyler proposed a community meeting so that councilmen and the public could gather more information.
"A community meeting would be the best option," he said. "It would give them more time to voice their concerns and to answer any questions they might have."
Gloria Bailey was among the area residents who voiced their concerns about the development.
"I am here to be proactive tonight instead of reactive," she said. "If you don't know what's going on, I am going to tell you. The flooding is getting worse. Before we build anything else, lets look at the drainage problems we have now."
Turner and Councilman Johnny Berthelot voted to table the approval. Timothy Riley voted against tabling the approval. Harold Stewart and Kirk Boudreaux abstained.
In other business, the council:
- Adopted a resolution to approve Blue Runner Foods for participation in the Industrial Tax Exemption program. Blue Runner is considering an additional production facility for frozen food processing, Kate McArthur with Ascension Economic Development Corp. said. She said Blue Runner's total investment would be about $2.2 million and create eight new jobs.
- Approved a special event permit request for an "Easter Egg Extravaganza" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Jambalaya Park.
- Approved a special use permit for an additional metal building at Hambrick Mortuary, 808 W. Worthey Rd.
- Granted 60-day extensions to two residents to address orders to condemn and demolish dialipdated structures, one at 1501 W. Tobey Ave. and one at 1432 N. Willow Ave.
- Declared a surplus a 2008 Ford pickup. The council then agreed to donate the truck to the Town of Sorrento.
- Granted Mayor Barney Arceneaux authority to purchase a right-of-way for Semper Fi Avenue, the connector from Veterans to Commerce.
- A public hearing will be held April 26 to adopt millage rates within the City of Gonzales subject to Ad Valorem Taxation for the year 2021.