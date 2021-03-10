Gonzales City Council tables plat for planned subdivision

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

On a night when the Gonzales City Council approved a proclamation declaring March as Flood Awareness Month, public concerns over drainage issues prompted the council to table approval of a proposed new subdivision.

Councilman Tyler Turner made a motion to table approval of a preliminary plat and drainage impact study of the proposed development of 10.3 acres into 28 lots on Orice Roth Road adjacent to Gonzales Middle School. Tyler proposed a community meeting so that councilmen and the public could gather more information.

"A community meeting would be the best option," he said. "It would give them more time to voice their concerns and to answer any questions they might have."

Gloria Bailey was among the area residents who voiced their concerns about the development.

"I am here to be proactive tonight instead of reactive," she said. "If you don't know what's going on, I am going to tell you. The flooding is getting worse. Before we build anything else, lets look at the drainage problems we have now."

Turner and Councilman Johnny Berthelot voted to table the approval. Timothy Riley voted against tabling the approval. Harold Stewart and Kirk Boudreaux abstained.

In other business, the council: