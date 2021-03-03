Ascension Parish Library holds open house at St. Amant fire station

Staff Report

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and the Ascension Parish Library held an open house over the weekend at the main fire station.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said the community was able to view the plans for the St. Amant library.

Attendees were able to tour the new St. Amant Volunteer Fire Station along Stringer Bridge Road, and check out the library’s bookmobile. Jambalaya and drinks were served.

Also over the weekend, firefighters tested hydrants around the area.

LeBlanc said the work is part of the requirements for the fire rating.

“These are all volunteers doing what needs to be done to keep our community safe and our fire rating low for homeowners’ insurance. Volunteers don’t really have the time - they make the time,” he said.